An annual charity expedition has surpassed its fundraising target by over €8,000, its co-organiser has said.

Austin Cachia said the Maltese Kilimanjaro challenge had managed to raise over €108,000 to finance the building of a new primary school for 700 children in Bonga, Ethiopia. This was more than the anticipated target of €100,000.

This was the 13th edition of the challenge which every year raises funds to support different community projects in both Ethiopia and Kenya.

Mr Cachia announced the figure as the 19 volunteer trekkers made it to the summit of the mountain after a six-day trek. The expedition takes around eight days to complete, with the best part of a week to climb the 5,895 metres to the top and two days to come down.

The team had posted an image of their arrival on the summit on social media before they made their way back down. They would soon be heading to Ethiopia to open the school, he said.

When asked about the level of training and fundraising involved in the challenge, he said that volunteers begin their weekly training regime in the year before the expedition begins. During November, trekkers also take part in a 60 kilometre hike around Mount Etna to get used to the terrain.

He said that one of the areas that the trekkers cannot prepare for is the lack of oxygen and the altitude sickness which comes with it.

“You can’t prepare for the altitude sickness. What you have to do is sleep, eat and drink as much as possible. You face insomnia when you are up here and that is because there is a lack of oxygen and the mind tries to keep you awake to keep you alive. It thinks you’re dying,” he said.

The trekkers start their ascent from midnight and after nine hours they reach the summit. Once there, they have 20 minutes to take in the spectacular scenery, sunlight and snow, before making their way back down.

Charitable donations are also collected throughout the year with summer BBQs, meals and private donations and sponsorship from the pharmacies, Browns and Sigma. The charity has so far raised around €950,000 towards the building of new schools and clinics in both countries.

Mr Cachia said that seeing the results of the charity work was what encouraged them to keep making the trek every year.

“Seeing the benefits of the schools and clinics in Ethiopia and Kenya keeps us motivated. You get to see the good being done,” he said.

The trekkers will now be heading to Ethiopia to open the school in Bonga.