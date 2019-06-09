A team of 16 will aim to climb the highest free-standing mountain in the world at the end of the year to raise money to help an Ethiopian community, in the latest edition of the annual Kilimanjaro Challenge.

Leading the 13th expedition in 15 years, challenge founder Keith Marshall had initially started the initiative with the late Fr George Grima.

Mr Marshall said that over the past 12 years, the challenge has raised more than €820,000 for 12 projects in Kenya and Ethiopia. All were coordinated by the Missionary Movement Jesus in Thy Neighbour, which was founded by the late Fr Grima.

“When we started, I promised Fr George that we would one day reach the €1 million mark,” Mr Marshall said.

“Now that we’re on the cusp of that that goal, I’ve been asked whether we’ll stop holding the challenge.”

“My answer is this, we can never stop,” Mr Marshall continued.

“Poverty and suffering wait for no one, and with every visit to these communities I see the renewed need to raise more funds for more projects.”

This year’s challenge has set its sight on building a primary school in Bonga, Ethiopia. Residents from the region have repeatedly requested resources, as the region does not have a qualified primary school that can cater to their children. The direct beneficiaries are 450 Bonga children aged 7-12, where the two-storey school is planned.

“This will no doubt have an affect on these children, their families and the wider community,” Austin Cachia, co-organiser of the challenge said.

Past projects have included the construction of a school and convent in the Ethiopian village of Bulbula; a house hosting 100 physically disabled, deaf and blind children in Kenya; a clinic in Sakko; kindergartens in the Gambella, Dembidolo, Jemu, Wush areas of Ethiopia; and the financing of the completion of a Centre for Disabled Children in Bonga, Ethiopia.

The expedition group is clearly comprised of youthful and cheerful people whose sense of friendship and comradery is infectious when in their company.

Audrey Sciberras, the eldest member of the group, was confident that the team had what it takes to go the distance. Experienced in strength training as well as cave diving, Ms Sciberras is no stranger to a good challenge.

“I’m approaching my 50’s so I thought it’s either now or never so I thought I should do it to do something different, to feel more alive,” she said.

Christian Cordina and Mario Cauchi, two participants from Gozo, had the added challenge of crossing the channel to join in the grueling 5am training regimen the group is currently undertaking.

“We’re doing it for a noble cause, you’re helping people in need and when you’re helping someone who cannot return that favour, it’s a big sacrifice,” Mr Cordina said.

Abraham Pace, 26, said the dual nature of a physical and fundraising challenge drew him in to try something out of his comfort zone.

“It’s a very adventurous challenge, I’m training in places I barely knew existed in my own country, so I’m enjoying it,” Mr Pace said.

“I can’t say if I’ll make it up the mountain,” he continued, “but once I’ve taken up the challenge, I’m going to put everything I have into it.”

The Kilimanjaro Challenge team has been training since March and will head to Africa on December 31. After spending eight days on the mountain, the team will continue their journey onto Ethiopia to inaugurate the project.

The members of KC13 will be organising various events throughout the year to collect the necessary donations. The next event is a BBQ that will be held at the Hilton hotel on July 28. All proceeds from this event will go towards financing the project.

The public can donate to the challenge by phone or by SMS.

Phone: 51502084 - €5; 51602028 - €10; 51802095 - €25

SMS: 50618062 - €4.66; 50618861 - €6.99; 50619261 - €11.65