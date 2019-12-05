A 29-year-old man is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday, charged with the importation and possession of cannabis.

The man, who is Greek and lives in Mosta, was arrested on Wednesday as soon as he picked up a packet containing cannabis from the post office.

The police said on Thursday that with the duty magistrate’s authorisation, they controlled the delivery of the package, which arrived from Spain, and which they suspected contained drugs.

When it was opened it was found to contain around a kilo of cannabis.

An inquiry is being held.