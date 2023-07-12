Kim Camilleri Lagana continued to show impressive form after winning three medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships that are currently being held in Delhi, India.

The championships have attracted the participation of weightlifters from 19 different countries, including Australia, Canada and England, among others.

Camilleri Lagana headed into these championships in high spirits, particularly after winning three bronze medals at the European Under 15 Championships that were held in Chisinau, Moldova.

The Maltese lifter returned home with a silver medal in the Youths category, followed by another silver in the Juniors class.

