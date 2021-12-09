Bayern Munich said Thursday that star midfielder Joshua Kimmich would not return to action until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by Covid-19.

Kimmich, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus last month.

“I’m happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended,” said Kimmich, expected to be one of Germany’s leading players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I’m doing very well, but I’m not yet able to train fully due to slight infiltrations in my lungs.

“I’ll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January.”

