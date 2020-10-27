Joshua Kimmich’s second-half winner secured a record 13th straight Champions League victory for holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they held off a plucky challenge to triumph 2-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow.
After Leon Goretzka gave Bayern an early lead in Russia, Lokomotiv deservedly equalised when midfielder Anton Miranchuk finished off a counter-attack on 70 minutes.
However, Germany midfielder Kimmich made sure Bayern stayed top of their group when he turned just outside the area and fired a superb strike into the bottom corner on 79 minutes.
