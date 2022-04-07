The public has been directed not to eat a popular type of Kinder chocolate egg as it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Kinder has been linked to an outbreak across many EU countries and the UK in recent weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, Malta's public health authorities directed the public not to eat Kinder Schoko-Bons in either 46g or 125g packets.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between six and 72 hours after infection.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headaches and abdominal cramps, the authorities said, adding that this usually lasts from four days to a week.

The symptoms can sometimes be so severe that they require hospitalisation.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am and 2.30 pm on 2133 7333 or by email mhi@gov.mt.

P Cutajar, the main importer of the chocolate to Malta said all other Ferrero products, including all other Kinder products, are not affected.

Kinder's Salmonella woes

On Wednesday, EU health authorities said it was investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to other types of Kinder chocolate eggs.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of April 5, 134 cases had been reported in seven EU countries and the UK, mainly among children under the age of 10.

Product recalls have been launched in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the UK.

Last week the UK’s Food Standards Agency published a recall notice advising consumers to avoid consuming Kinder Surprise products, after becoming aware of a possible link to several reported cases of Salmonella.

The Kinder chocolate eggs are produced by the Italian confectionery group Ferrero.

Meanwhile, Malta’s Environmental Health Directorate told Times of Malta it has been following the outbreak since it was first reported last week.