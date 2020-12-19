Parents preparing to send their toddlers off to kindergarten in February can now complete the registration process online.

Children who will turn three by April 2021 must be registered by Monday, January 4 if they are to start kindergarten by February 1.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that the ministry had now made the application process an online one, with the service available through servizz.gov.

Caruana had first announced the online process during a visit she paid the Laura Vicuna primary school in Għasri earlier this week. She said the ministry wanted to make the application process as simple as possible, especially given COVID-19 restrictions.

Parents who wish to apply online but need help doing so can call 153 for assistance.