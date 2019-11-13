Money is a means to an end and not an end in itself, auxialiary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi told this year’s university graduates during a thanksgiving mass held on Tuesday.

Those who put money first may appear to be racing ahead, the bishop told a congregation at St John’s co-Cathedral in Valletta, “but in reality they are building on foundations of sand”.

“If you are consumed by the desire to always have more, regardless of where the money comes from, you will end up being controlled by money, rather than controlling it.”

The bishop offered some advice to graduates as they prepared to build their future careers.

“Kindness is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of dignity and humanity,” he told those present, adding that people would do well to take an active role in their community rather than close up within themselves.

Auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi greets University of Malta rector Alfred Vella (right) as President of Malta George Vella (centre) looks on. Photo: Curia

He urged young people to channel their energy productively, saying they could make a difference in several spheres including environmental protection.

“As you go about your professions, do not look at people as though they were numbers or objects,” he told the congregation. “Remember that every person is valuable, no matter their race, colour, creed or other form of diversity”.

Among those present during the mass led by bishop Galea-Curmi were President George Vella and University of Malta rector Alfred Vella.