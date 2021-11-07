The Kinemastik International Short Film Festival has become a staple annual event eagerly awaited by cinemagoers and film lovers. This year’s 17th edition is set to take place in select venues around Malta and Gozo with an eclectic week-long programme in place.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Emma Mattei, a founder, vice president and programmer at Kinemastik, says that the organisation is a collective and NGO that came into existence 17 years ago when a group of friends decided to put on one night of short films within the Valletta bastions in an abandoned space just below the Upper Barrakka Gardens.

“Over the years, the organisation has evolved with its audience, bringing a wide variety of short films and independent productions to a highly receptive audience that has supported Kinemastik throughout the years,” said Mattei.

“Initially we did not have a long-term strategy for how we would grow and sustain ourselves, but we always believed fervently in creating an autonomous space where cinema and audiences could interact, in environments outside of the mainstream.

“Within the first few years, it became evident that people really enjoyed coming together to watch films, directed by local and international audiences in locations that we would transform for the duration of the festival.”

Mattei went on to posit that what resonates most with audiences is “that sense of magic intrinsic to cinema”, which they endeavour to extend into the environments they create in often overlooked or lesser-known public spaces across Malta and Gozo.

“Since then, we have grown into an organisation that is supported by the Malta Arts Council and we are a festival recognised internationally for its ethos and connection to the global network of critically acclaimed film-makers, many of whom have had their early works showcased through our annual festival and year-round programme”.

This year’s festival includes four international programmes, each approximately 80 minutes in length, and one Maltese programme. Asked about whether there are any prevalent themes that emerge from the selection, Mattei said that the recent pandemic was a common thread she observed.

“In a post-pandemic world, introspection, and the need to escape back into reality have become common themes discussed across social media and global media.

A shot from ‘The Game’ by Roman Hodel, 2020.

“Playing on themes within psychoanalysis, sociology and art criticism, we have selected films that both concede to and challenge the preconceived notions of social behaviour, as well as seeking ways to bring a diverse set of observations from within current cinema into the discourse.”

The festival’s four programmes each centre around a specific theme. Programme One, entitled Rupture, Possibly Repair, looks at how rupture can be a chance to strengthen relationships while Programme Two, entitled Ways of Seeing, explores how representations of men and women in visual culture entice different gazes.

Creativity is not hindered by lack of resources

Programme Three, entitled (Don’t) Look Away, considers the uncertainty of fight or flight while Programme Four, entitled We Are All Political (Animals) delves into how a more positive, ancient understanding of political animals can help us to understand ourselves better.

Mattei describes the selection of Maltese submissions as “a mixed bag which is quite heavy on the horror”.

“We traditionally call this section It-Talkies, and this year sees a selection of 11 films from a dynamic group of directors, including renowned artist Roxman Gatt and award-winning animator Fabrizio Ellul.

“Other film-makers include Amy Azzopardi whose experimental work caught our eye last year, Chelsea Muscat who grew up in the US and choreographer Florinda Camilleri who has co-directed a film with Francesca Mercieca.

“We shall also feature Nicole Cuschieri who has been making short films for over a decade, Bruce Micallef Eynaud whose works have a distinctive tone, Susannah Farrugia who is currently studying film overseas, Rachel Micallef Somerville who has submitted a dance film, together with an experimental horror from Shaun Louis Calleja and an experimental concoction from the elusive Dolphin Club. We also have a few Maltese entries included in The One Minute selections.”

Speaking about Maltese films, Mattei said that film-making is “instinctive and creativity is not hindered by lack of resources, so Maltese films, or rather indigenous films continue to exist despite limitations.

“That said, it would be good to see stronger and more focused film-related educational opportunities in Malta, for film-makers to develop their skills over a period of time, and find the adequate support needed from the ground up.”

KISFF will take place from November 14-21. Kinemastik is supported by Arts Council Malta through the ICO Fund, the German Embassy in Malta, Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Citadel Cinema, Marks and Spencer and ALDO. Visit www.kinemastik.org to view the full programme.