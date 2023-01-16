The national anthem of Malta was written 100 years ago by national poet Dun Karm Psaila to music that had been composed by Robert Samut in 1922.

It was in 1941 that the government declared the patriotic hymn as the national anthem and in 1964 it was confirmed in Malta’s new constitution as one of the symbols of the country’s identity.

For a number of years, the anthem was played only during Victory Day celebrations.

In 1936, the King’s Own Band Club, of Valletta, commissioned Mro V. Ciappara to prepare a full score for the band, and played the hymn at St George’s Square (Main Guard) for the first time in public on September 8 of the same year.

A plaque marking 50 years of this special event (1936-1986) is found on the side wall of the Main Guard.

Although the plaque does not make reference to Dun Karm, it does mention that the national anthem was played for the first time by a local band club.

The inscription reads: 'Biex jitfakkar meta 50 sena ilu il-King’s Own Band kienet l-ewwel banda li daqqet l-Innu Malti 1936-1986.'