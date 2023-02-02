The King’s Own Philharmonic Society will present its annual concert at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on Sunday.

The concert, under the direction of John Galea, opens with a selection of James Horner’s musical, The Musk of Zorro, followed by a local composition, The Fall of St Elmo, by Ray Sciberras. The work is inspired by the fall of Fort St Elmo during the Great Siege of 1565.

Another work is The Good, The Bad and The Trumpet, a contemporary piece of music by Ennio Morricone and Dimitri Tiomkin, showing a variety of sounds the trumpeter can produce.

Another local composition, Royal Salute, by John Galea, shows the intrinsic bond that exists between the band and the Royal family. Royal Salute, will be followed by the popular Rule Britannia, a fantastic arrangement of Wagner’s work by Charles Abela.

Next in line will be Philip Sparke’s Exaltation and Richard Wagner’s classic Ride of The Valkyries. This very audible piece of music will be played by the band for the first time.

The last work will be The Polvitian Dances from Borodin’s opera Prince Igor. These dances show the agility of the band in executing high classical works.

The band’s anthem, Omaggio alla King’s Own, by Fancesco Gobet and the national anthem, by Robert Samut, will bring the concert to an end.

Entrance to the concert is free but tickets, available from the Manoel Theatre booking office, must be shown at the door.