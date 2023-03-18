Blair Kinghorn scored a hat-trick of tries as Scotland defeated Italy 26-14 at Murrayfield on Saturday after surviving an Azzurri fightback.

Victory on the last day of the tournament all but assured Scotland of a third-place finish after wins over England and Wales were followed by losses to title contenders France and Ireland.

But this result meant a luckless Italy had lost all five of their matches this Six Nations despite flashes of brilliance in attack, with the Azzurri having now won just one of their last 42 fixtures in the Championship.

“When you win a Test match it’s always a good feeling,” Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie told the BBC.

