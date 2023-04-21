Sacramento’s Mike Brown was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the first unanimous winner of the award after guiding the Kings back to the playoffs.

Brown also won the award in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, guiding a team that won 66 games as LeBron James was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

He was sacked by the Cavs one year later, eventually landing briefly with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his first year at the helm in Sacramento he turned around a franchise whose 17-year playoff drought was the longest in NBA history and the longest active drought in major US pro sports.

The 53-year-old received 100 out of 100 possible first-placed votes, a first in balloting for the award.

