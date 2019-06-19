The two early pace-setters of the 2019 Cricket Summer League, HSBC Malta CC and Kings Kerala CC, met on Sunday morning with the latter prevailing as convincing winners in the second round of fixtures.

Kings Kerala won the toss and elected to bat first. Bose Paul continued his fine form with the bat by top scoring with 60, the highest personal score in the league so far.

A late blast from skipper Sujesh Appu helped his side to a score of 163 for six.

In reply, a dominant bowling and fielding display helped the new table-toppers Kings Kerala to bowl HSBC Malta out for 106 runs.

Kings end the weekend top on 37 points while HSBC are third with 22 points.

Marsa made it two wins out of two with a victory over tournament debutants Punjab XI CC on Saturday afternoon.

Batting first, Marsa posted a score of 169 for three with Jaswinder Singh carrying his bat for a 50 and captain John Grima scoring 38.

In replay, Punjab XI could only muster 133 all out.

Malta’s Haroon Mughal and Waseem Abbas helped themselves to two wickets each.

Marsa ended the weekend on 31 points while Punjab are still to open their account.

Kerala Tuskers CC picked up their first win of the tournament on Sunday afternoon during a closely-fought encounter against St John CC.

Opting to bat first, Tuskers captain Prince George raced to a score of 29 runs. Tomy Aneesh sored 39 runs as Tuskers were eventually bowled out for a respectable 145.

The key performance was from St John’s captain Jurg Hirschi who achieved the first five-fer of the season with figures of five wickets for just nine runs off his allotted four overs.

In reply, St John’s opening batsman, Sean Byrne, blasted his way to 55 runs off just 26 balls. St John looked on their way to an easy victory, until Prince George dismissed Jurg Hirschi for a duck.

The tide started to turn and despite a valiant effort from Jez Cable and Matt Towns, St John could not reach the required target.

Tuskers ended the weekend on 14 points, one ahead of St John.

Paddy Power.Betfair CC recorded their first win of the season in a gripping victory over Mater Dei CC.

For the eighth game in a row, the team batting first as gone on to win their match. Paddy Power.Betfair were in trouble early on after Malta’s Nowell Khosla and Michael Nazir were out early.

A stunning catch from Azeem Sethy to dismiss Umar Ulhaq left PPB in trouble.

However, Ryan Parry (26), Yas Chavda (25) and Niraj Khanna (28) helped their side to 144/6.

Mater Dei got off to a strong start, being only 60 runs away from victory with ten overs to spare.

Captain Sam Aquilina (on a score of 49) was given out lbw off Nazir’s bowling and Kushilesh Kuppaka fell on 38.

Mater Dei never really recovered from the dismissal of their two key players as they fell short of PPB’s target by nine runs for the loss of five wickets.

Mater Dei remain fourth on 17 points while Paddy Power.Betfair climb to fifth on 15 points.

Kings Kerala will have their bye in Round Three and will be hoping to have their lead intact by the time they play next.