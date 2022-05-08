Travel is all about the thrills of discovery and the chance to spend time far from the madding crowd and in exclusive locations. And what could be more exclusive – and luxurious – than a castle.

All around Europe, there are plenty of castles that are open to adventurous holidaymakers. Of course, there is a price to pay – but in return travellers get to enjoy peace and tranquillity, exclusive and sometimes extravagant rooms, and the kind of service that is fit for royalty. Moreover, for those who enjoy a quick trip down memory lane, castles guard plenty of history – nowhere will travellers get such a close look at how the aristocracy lived centuries ago.

Here are five castles which you should seriously consider staying in on your next weekend break.

Chateau Ophelia, Paris, France

This is the ultimate in luxury. Chateau Ophelia may only be a 45-minute drive from Paris – yet it feels a thousand miles away. One of the most stunning moated medieval castles in France, Chateau Ophelia has been impeccably restored – and appointed with an indoor heated pool, billiard room, tennis courts, libraries and a board game room. The 22 bedrooms are stunning – and outside, there is a beautiful walled garden surrounded by over 400 hectares of lush countryside.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland, UK

Perched on a volcanic outcrop and enjoying sweeping vistas of Farne Islands, Bamburgh village and Holy Island, Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland is one of the UK’s most famous landmarks – and a view that has launched a thousand films, from The Last Kingdom to Frontier and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Nowhere will travellers get such a close look at how the aristocracy lived centuries ago

Having stood over 150 feet above the Northumberland coastline for over 1,400 years, Bamburgh Castle is steeped in history. And it’s this history that visitors can enjoy – because the castle has three self-catering properties. The latest addition, situated in the clocktower, has impeccable views and a private terrace perched on the battlements.

Castelbrando, Cison di Valmarino, Italy.

Castelbrando, Cison di Valmarino, Italy

One of the oldest and largest castles in Europe, Castelbrando is situated half-way between Venice and the Dolomites. It sits on the Prosecco hills and enjoys views of the beautiful villages of Cison di Valmarino and Follina.

The castle houses a four-star hotel which boasts elegant rooms and suites, restaurants with exquisite Venetian decor, bars, museum areas as well as a spa created from ancient Roman baths. Staying here is a lesson in history – but with updated flourishes. So in the morning, you can join a guided tour around the castle – and then in the evening, enjoy an elegant dinner at the luxurious Sansovino restaurant.

Kokkedal Castle, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kokkedal Castle, Copenhagen, Denmark

The 18th century Kokkedal Castle is just a 30-minute drive from the Danish capital – and is fully surrounded by serene countryside, which makes this property a veritable sanctuary. Behind the Dutch Renaissance style façade is a stately interior that offers guests pampering, wellness, and gourmet dinners in the castle’s cellar. Guests have four holiday-options to choose from: gastro, spa, gourmet and golf, with each offering plenty of relaxation in style.

Ashford Castle, Cong, Ireland.

Ashford Castle, Cong, Ireland

The 800-year-old Ashford Castle was originally built on the perimeter of a monastic site in 1228 – and over the years has been expanded and eventually transformed into a five-star luxury hotel.

Overlooking the west coast of Ireland, Ashford Castle offers everything that you need for a luxurious, unforgettable weekend – from opulent rooms to fine dining in the castle’s dungeon and a relaxing break in the spa. The castle even has an on-site falconry school and over the years, the hotel has hosted notable guests, including John Lennon, Oscar Wilde, Pierce Brosnan and Brad Pitt. And possibly, you.