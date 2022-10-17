Kinnie, often referred to as ‘Malta’s own favourite soft drink’, recently hosted a number of trade clients and other guests to a gathering to celebrate its 70th anniversary since its launch on the local market in June 1952. The event was held at Kettles Café and Bistro, at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel, and guests were entertained throughout the evening by The Travellers and Ira Losco.

In his speech for the occasion, Louis A. Farrugia, Farsons Group chairman, fondly related the extraordinary story of how Kinnie originated as the brainchild of his first cousin, Ninì Miceli Farrugia, as a response to the growing presence of international soft drinks on the island.

“Kinnie now commands a significant share of the local soft drinks market and is exported to 16 countries. Naturally, we at Farsons are very proud of our success and I believe most Maltese are just as proud of this iconic product,” he said.

Kinnie was launched in 1952 by Simonds Farsons Cisk and has always set out to be different from other beverages. Over the past 70 years, the unique bittersweet soft drink has evolved to become one of Malta’s leading and much-loved brands.

The Kinnie portfolio has been extended over the years and now includes Diet Kinnie, launched in 1984, and Kinnie Zest, a sugar-free variant with that extra orange flavour that appeals to a younger generation of new consumers, launched in 2007. In addition, 2021 saw the hugely successful launch of Kinnie Spritz, a 4% ABV alcoholic aperitivo. Blended with a unique mix of natural bitters and botanicals and Italian sparkling white wine, Kinnie Spritz builds on Kinnie’s inherent mixability and classic bittersweet flavour.