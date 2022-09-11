Kinnie has announced its collaboration with Malta’s Got Talent: it is the official partner of the second season of the popular show.

Following its successful partnership with X Factor Malta last year, Kinnie will be accompanying the judges, host and participants throughout their journey.

Hosted by Gianni Zammit, this season’s judges panel includes Valentina Rossi, Gordon Bonello, Ray Attard and Sarah Zerafa.

Auditions took place this summer and the show will be airing on TVM in November. Participants are competing for a final prize of €25,000.

“As a long-time supporter of local talent, it was a natural decision for Kinnie to support the second season of Malta’s Got Talent,” Karl Bondin, marketing manager at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, said.

“Loyal Kinnie consumers and followers can expect opportunities to win tickets to the shows, as well as exclusive content on the brand’s social media platforms,” he added.

Malta’s Got Talent is a Syco Entertainment-owned format, globally co-produced/licensed by Fremantle Media Limited and locally produced by Greatt Company Limited.

Kinnie, Diet Kinnie and Kinnie Zest are produced, marketed and distributed by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.

