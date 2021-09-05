Kinnie, the Mediterranean classic since 1952, has teamed up with home and DIY superstore Big Mat Malta, to offer Kinnie loyal consumers the chance to win a voucher worth €250 to spend at the flagship Ta’ Qali megastore.

The promotion is active on Kinnie and Diet Kinnie 1.5 litre and Kinnie, Diet Kinnie and Kinnie Zest 50cl PET bottles sporting the promotional label.

At the back of each promotional label is a unique six-digit code that is to be entered online at https://kinnie.com/bigmatcompetition/, with participants being notified immediately if their code is a winning code. All successful participants will be contacted and asked a skill question which they must answer correctly in order to claim the prize.

There are 40 vouchers to be won with five winners being announced weekly. The promotion runs until end September and terms and conditions apply.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, many of us have been spending more time at home with family and friends and we believe this promotion is the perfect opportunity for us to offer Kinnie consumers the chance to embellish their homes and outdoor spaces,” Nicky Vella, Kinnie brand executive, said.

The Kinnie Big Mat promotional products are available in most leading stores and outlets across Malta and Gozo.

Kinnie, Diet Kinnie and Kinnie Zest are produced, marketed and distributed by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.