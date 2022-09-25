Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge has beaten his own world marathon record by 30 seconds, running 2hr 01min 9sec in Berlin on Sunday.

At the halfway point the back-to-back Olympic champion in Rio and Tokyo looked set to become the first to officially run under the elusive two-hour mark.

But despite slowing slightly the 37-year-old held on to best his own record from Berlin in 2018.

After the race, he credited his team for the result.

“I was so happy with my preparation,” Kipchoge told German television.

“The world record is because of real teamwork.”

