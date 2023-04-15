Eliud Kipchoge will aim to move one step closer to his dream of winning all six world marathon majors on Monday when he makes his long-awaited debut amongst a star-studded field for the 127th Boston Marathon.

The undisputed Kenyan king of marathon running has never run Boston – the world’s oldest annual marathon first held in 1897 – but is tackling the hilly 26.2 mile course for the first time as part of a bid to complete his set of major victories.

The 38-year-old two-time Olympic marathon champion and world record holder has won the Berlin, Tokyo, London and Chicago marathons in his glittering career, leaving just Boston and New York as the only gaps on his CV.

Kipchoge aims to fill one of those holes on Monday when he lines up in what is being billed as one of the strongest Boston marathon fields ever assembled.

