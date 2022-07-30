Victor Kiplangat produced an impressive performance to give Uganda their first-ever Commonwealth Games marathon gold in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 22-year-old timed 2hr 10min 55sec, coming home with a broad grin on his face more than a minute and a half clear of Tanzania’s 2017 world bronze medallist Alphonce Felix Simbu.

A delighted Michael Githae of Kenya wiggled his finger with a big smile at the spectators in the finishing straight as he took the bronze, more than two minutes behind the winner.

Long-time pacesetter Luke Adams of Australia made a valiant effort at trying to give his country their third successive win in the event but had to settle for fourth.

