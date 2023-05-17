Kenya’s 10 kilometres road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto became the latest Kenyan athlete to be suspended for a doping offence on Wednesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU said the 23-year-old – who won 10,000 metres bronze in the 2019 world championships – had been “provisionally suspended” for the “use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)”.

The ABP (Athlete Biological Passport) can show discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

But Kipruto insisted he did not take drugs and his management team also said they believed he was a clean athlete.

“I don’t cheat or dope! The truth is on my side,” he said in a statement.

