Several lots of 200gr and 350gr Kiri soft cheese spread are being recalled from the market because of an ingredient that potentially contains Ethylene oxide, the health authorities said.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries.

Although consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk in continued consumption over a long period of time, the authorities said, adding that exposure to ethylene oxide needed to be minimised as much as possible.

The affected lots are CH0211E, CH0351E, CH0511E, CH0701E, CH0751E, CH1261E, CH1381E, CH1481E, CH0211E, CH0351E, CH0701E, CH0901E, CH1331E, and CH1391E.

Expiry dates range from August 19 to December 15.

Ethylene oxide has also led to the recall of the following:

Notice of a recall about some of these products had already been announced by the importer earlier on Friday.

Later, ethylene oxide also led the authorities to recall several Nestle ice-creams, as can be seen below:

This was followed by yet more ice-cream recalls below: