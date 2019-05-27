During the recently-held fourth edition of ‘The 80s and 90s Music Festival’, which took place in the streets of Kirkop, St Leonard Musical Society raised €2,840 in aid of Inspire.

The festival was first held four years ago to commemorate the band club’s youth section’s 10th anniversary and has been held annually ever since. To date the festival has raised over €9,000 for Inspire.

This year’s edition featured Maltese DJs Renato Vella and Alex Reflex Grech, together with German tribute band Modern Talking Reloaded.

Louis Zammit, president of the musical society, said: “Organising this event in aid of Inspire is very satisfying. It’s not easy with expenses constantly on the rise, but I am extremely proud that over the past four years it became part of our yearly calendar and that attendance keeps growing.

“Donations that are collected at the door by Inspire’s volunteers also keep growing so we can keep helping Inspire year after year. I am hopeful that in the coming years the festival will keep going from strength to strength.”

Inspire fundraising executive Therese Bonnici said: “We truly enjoy collaborating with the young members of this band club, who despite being volunteers themselves, find the time to help Inspire Foundation. Their dedication and commitment are praiseworthy and we are extremely grateful for their support towards the foundation.”

Inspire believes that everyone has a right to equality and inclusion and works with children and adults with disabilities as well as their families to help them achieve this.

For more information look up GhaqdaMuzikaliSanLeonardu on Facebook.