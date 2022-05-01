In a study carried out as part of a European Studies project regarding the importance of cycling to school, the Ekoskola Year 10 committee at St Benedict’s College Secondary School, Kirkop, found that only four people – two students and two educators – actually go to school by bike.

During interviews, two of these four people were asked various questions regarding cycling to school. They confirmed that besides being fun, they found cycling to be a means of exercise to keep fit.

A Year 10 student at the school admitted that bicycle routes “are never a 100 per cent safe due to the lack of cycling paths and the state of Maltese streets and due to the lack of knowledge some drivers may have on what to do when they encounter a cyclist on the road”. He suggested that there should be more cycling paths on the roads as they are extremely important for people who have just started cycling. The other cyclist – history teacher Mr Buttigieg – said that cycling is important for the environment, and thanks to it, pollution is being lessened.

Pollution is a massive problem and a subject for discussion around the world, even in the Maltese islands. And the government encourages public schools to promote different means of transport to go to school rather than by cars or buses.

The interviewees suggested that more students may be encouraged to use the bike to travel to school more frequently if there was better accessibility for bicycles and more bike racks at the school. On the latter point the Ekoskola team immediately took action to find an ideal space to install more bike racks while keeping the bicycles sheltered. The Sheffield type of racks were selected, since the racks currently used at the school are considered by many as ‘wheel benders’.

The government also agreed to offer a sum of money to help the school with the expenses for this sustainable project.

Hopefully, after the new bicycle racks are installed, more students will be encouraged to use their bike to come to school so we can contribute to a safer and cleaner environment together.

Jessica Psaila is a Year 9 at St Benedict’s College Secondary School, Kirkop.