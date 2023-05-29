A new social housing block in the heart of Kirkop will be home to 18 new families in the coming days, with Housing Minister Roderick Galdes inaugurating and touring the finished flats on Monday.

But tenants should remember that the property belongs to the government and should not have a “sense of entitlement,” Galdes said.

“We need to stop a sense of entitlement that existed and unfortunately still exists among some, this (social housing) belongs to the Maltese people and is being given to you (tenants) to use it well - but use it until you need to,” Galdes said.

The Kirkop block cost around €1.5 million to develop.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes inaugurates a social housing block in Kirkop. Photo: DOI/Kian Bugeja

The minister said that the Labour government has more than halved social accommodation waiting lists. While previously around 3,000 people were waiting to be allocated social housing, that list has been whittled down to under 1,500, Galdes said.

From a €2 million budget, the social accommodation budget is now €43 million, the housing minister said.

“This is socialism in practice,” Galdes said.

The minister was, however, keen to note that being granted social accommodation does not mean that a family perpetually owns the property.

“Social housing is part of the state’s social services and the state has an obligation to ensure that the property is being used in a correct manner,” Galdes said.

“That’s why we were not afraid to take steps against those who abuse of social accommodation,” he added.