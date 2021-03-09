One of the most in-form teams of this year’s women’s league campaign is surely Kirkop United.

The Reds have constantly been one of the teams improving every year and this is due to their excellent recruitment of players and technical staff in recent years.

As from this season, the senior side is under the coaching guidance of Jochen Lenders, who served as assistant coach to Kenneth Costantino in the previous season.

Costantino is now the technical director of the women’s teams at Kirkop.

