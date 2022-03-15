Kirkop United have started to make amends for their below-par start to their MFA Women’s League campaign.

After conceding 12 goals in their opening games of the new year – against Birkirkara and Swieqi United – Kirkop have strung together a run of three straight wins, scoring nine goals and keeping clean sheet in every single match.

While on paper they were expected to beat struggling San Ġwann and Mtarfa, for Kirkop it was still a great opportunity to turn their tides around and improve their position in the standings.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.