American rock band KISS has taken to their social media to congratulate the winners of Malta's carnival float competition.

The DonPe’ Carnival Company won a section of the competition with “The Masters of Rock”, a large float that depicts the rock and rollers in all their glory.

“The #KISS float won the Malta Carnival! Congratulations to DonPe' Carnival Company. #KISSisEverywhere!” the band said on their Twitter page on Wednesday.

Also posted on Facebook, DonPe’ shared the post on their page with a simple but expressive caption: five mind-blown emojis followed by five shocked ones.

Antoine Grech and Donald Balzan/ DonPe' Carnival Company won section ‘A’ of the triumphal floats category.

“Our company wishes to say thank you every single person involved in building this year's float. Without these amazing people we simply could not make it,” the company said on Facebook.

Before the winners were announced, the band had previously retweeted lead singer Gene Simmons’ video showing the float in action.

“Malta, near Italy: The 2023 Carnival Parade. Really cool,” Simmons tweeted.