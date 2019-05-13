When in the world is Melita going to get its act together? It’s bad enough that they forced their half-baked ‘new’ box on us, but to leave it with all its flaws to this day?

The main flaw is that quite often, when I try to watch a playback, it gives the error ‘the requested content cannot be found’. Whenever this error rears its ugly head, no playback until the day it comes up will work, no matter how you try.

This is a problem I have been experiencing for over a year, and I have missed on a lot of TV series as a result.

I was just fine with the old box and its manual recording, I didn’t need to think about whether or not I would be able to watch playbacks with a week-long time limit, with this potential error looming.

One other qualm I have is that with the old box all the channels were interactive, and I could record them all.

Now, recording time is very limited, and cannot be done manually.

I have contacted them before regarding these issues and all I was told was to check my internet connection, which has nothing to do with these flaws.

Melita, when you feel like shoving this stuff down your customers’ throats, kindly test them first!

I had to kiss goodbye to my favourite series I had recorded on the old box. The least you can do is deliver.