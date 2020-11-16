A boat shaft, a kit car chassis and shotgun cartridges are being sold by tender by the Customs Department

In a statement on Monday, the department said that 48 lots of wine and alcohol products, 22 lots of shotgun cartridges, 12 lots of clothing, 17 lots of footwear and six lots of electronic accessories were up for grabs.

Other lots include a boat shaft (34 Sport), sewing thread, plastic cups, blankets, kids bags, wash hand basins and bundles of wood.



The customs' director-general will start receiving tenders for the tale quale purchase and removal of the lots at the auctions section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa, from November 23 until November 26 between 8am and noon, and 1pm until 4pm. On November 27 tenders can be submitted between 8am and noon.

More information in 2123 7209.