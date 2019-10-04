More than 20 international teams will be seeking to outfly each other in Gozo later this month, as the Kite and Wind Festival returns for a second edition.

Photo: Gozo#

The festival seeks to rekindle dwindling interest in the art of making and flying kites, which had deep roots in Gozo.

First held in 2018, the festival will return on October 18-20, this time in the rural setting of San Dimitri, limits of Għarb.

The Gozo Ministry is taking the lead in organising events, with help of the Għarb local council.

Għarb mayor David Apap Aguis thanked the ministry for its backing and urged people to attend.

Attendance is free and more information is available online.