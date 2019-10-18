Gozo is giving visitors the chance to experience the joys of kiting this weekend as the second edition of the Gozo International Kite and Wind Festival gets under way.

Everyone is invited to attend the event, which will be led by professional kite masters. The area near San Dimitri chapel, to the north of Gharb, will see a flurry of activity with food stalls and games complementing the main activities.

The festival is being held today and on Sunday between 8.30am and 7.30pm and on Saturday between 9.30am and 11pm.

To learn more about the event, contact the Għarb local council on 2156 0556.