Jurgen Klinsmann looks set to be fired as coach after top South Korean football officials said Thursday that “a change of leadership is necessary” following their Asian Cup exit and in-fighting among star players.

The Korea Football Association’s national team committee met a week on from the 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals and with Klinsmann under huge pressure.

The committee is not a decision-making body but will make its recommendation to the KFA’s executive board, which will make a final ruling on the 59-year-old German’s fate.

A smattering of protesters gathered outside KFA headquarters in Seoul, demanding Klinsmann’s removal after just less than a year in the post.

