German legend Jurgen Klinsmann said on Saturday that an underdog could go far in what he is predicting will be a “World Cup of surprises” in Qatar.

The hosts play Ecuador in the opening game Sunday of the first World Cup held in the northern hemisphere winter.

The change from the usual June-July slot means this World Cup falls in the middle of the club season in Europe, where the majority of leading players are based. This is also just the second World Cup in Asia.

Click here for full story.