Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked as South Korea coach Friday following defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup and revelations about a bust-up between star players.

The 59-year-old German former striker, a World Cup winner as a player, was in the post for just under a year.

“The KFA has decided to change the national head coach following a comprehensive review,” Korea Football Association president Chung Mong-gyu said.

“Klinsmann has failed to display managerial capability and leadership expected of a national head coach in areas ranging from tactics, personnel management to work attitude and others required to bring about competitiveness to the team.

