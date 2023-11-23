South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann has called on the Chinese government to release World Cup midfielder Son Jun-ho in time for Christmas. 

Beijing’s foreign ministry said in May that the 31-year-old had been detained “on suspicion of accepting bribes by non-state employees”, without giving details.

South Korean media reported that Son was being held in the northeastern province of Liaoning but there has been no news of his fate since.

Son had been with Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan since 2021 and played in three of his country’s four games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

