Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains confident Darwin Nunez will provide “long-term” value for the Reds despite being relegated to the bench in recent weeks.

A failure to reinforce Klopp’s midfield last summer has been criticised as Liverpool instead plunged the vast majority of their transfer budget into a £66 million ($82 million) move for Nunez, that could rise to £88 million with add-ons.

The Uruguayan has scored 15 goals since arriving from Benfica but has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Cody Gakpo in January and the return to fitness of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Nunez came off the bench to net as Liverpool smashed Leeds 6-1 on Monday.

But it has often been a far more difficult season for Klopp’s men as they sit eighth in the Premier League, nine points adrift of the top four.

