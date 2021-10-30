Jurgen Klopp has labelled media reports suggesting he believed Manchester United should have received more red cards against Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend as “fake news”.

The Athletic and Daily Mail said Klopp thought referee Anthony Taylor could have dismissed five players but did not want to further embarrass United, who lost 5-0 on Sunday.

Taylor initially booked Paul Pogba for his second-half challenge on Naby Keita but dismissed the France midfielder after a VAR review as Liverpool inflicted a humiliating defeat on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Athletic said “sources close to the Liverpool bench” thought Manchester-born Taylor did not send off more United players because he “took pity” on them.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta