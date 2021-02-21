Jurgen Klopp slammed Liverpool’s sloppy defending after Everton won at Anfield for the first time since 1999 with a 2-0 victory in Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

Klopp’s side were punished for mistakes at the back by Ozan Kabak and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kabak was caught out by Richarlison for Everton’s third minute opener and Alexander-Arnold conceded the 83rd minute penalty converted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Liverpool have lost four successive leagues games at Anfield for the first time since 1923 and Reds boss Klopp had no excuses for the troubled champions’ latest flop.

