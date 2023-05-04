Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out in favour of introducing a ‘coach’s challenge’ for referee calls in football, after Borussia Dortmund’s controversial 1-1 draw with Bochum on Friday.

Klopp, the Liverpool manager and former Dortmund coach, has a history of run ins with match officials and is facing charges from the English Football Association for his rant at referee Paul Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool’s 4-3 Premier League win over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Speaking with German football magazine Kicker on Thursday, Klopp said the idea of a coach formally challenging a contentious call has worked in other sports.

“A challenge would be a solution to avoid something like that happening again in the future,” Klopp said, calling it “an interesting idea for football.”

