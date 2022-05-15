Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool to give one last push for the quadruple after they beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final to keep their history bid alive.

Klopp’s side won 6-5 in the shoot-out following an enthralling 0-0 draw after extra-time at Wembley on Saturday.

Kostas Tsimikas scored the decisive penalty after Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount’s effort, sparking wild celebrations from Liverpool boss Klopp and his players.

Having already beaten Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final in February, Liverpool remain in contention to become the first English team to win all four major trophies in a single season.

The Reds face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28 and still have an outside chance of catching Premier League leaders Manchester City.

