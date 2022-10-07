Jurgen Klopp said Friday that Liverpool must rediscover their unpredictability after a disappointing start to the season and expressed his belief that misfiring striker Darwin Nunez has a bright future at the club.

The 2020 Premier League champions have won just two of their opening seven games in the English top flight and are already 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, their opponents on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Klopp deviated from his established 4-3-3 system to play 4-2-3-1, or 4-4-2, in Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Scottish side Rangers.

Click here for full story.