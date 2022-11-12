Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he backs Trent Alexander-Arnold to handle the pressure of World Cup football after the defender was included in England boss Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar.

While long lauded for his attacking ability, many pundits, including former England full-back Gary Neville, have questioned the 24-year-old Alexander-Arnold’s defensive skills.

And it was only a recent injury to Chelsea’s Reece James that increased the likelihood of Southgate, who announced his squad on Thursday, selecting full-back Alexander-Arnold for the finals.

Click here for full story.