Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is sure Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final despite going off in Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Both will be left out of Klopp’s squad for Tuesday’s visit to Southampton as a precaution despite the Reds still being in the running for the Premier League title.

Asked if either could play at St Mary’s, Klopp said: “No. They are both OK, so the target for both would be they could be involved again at the weekend.

“It’s very positive, no doubt about the final and we’re realistic about the Wolves game (on Sunday), but for tomorrow, (we’d) rather not.”

