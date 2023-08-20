Jurgen Klopp is considering an appeal against Alexis Mac Allister’s controversial red card in Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mac Allister was dismissed by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie with a high boot in the 58th minute at Anfield.

It was a dubious decision that ruined Mac Allister’s home debut for the club after the Argentina midfielder’s close-season move from Brighton.

Liverpool still managed to secure their first Premier League win this term as goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s third-minute opener.

