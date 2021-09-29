Jurgen Klopp admits he fears Liverpool’s goal spree will come to an end in Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City.

Klopp’s side crushed Porto 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino each netted twice in Portugal and Sadio Mane also scored.

It was the sixth successive match that Liverpool had scored three or more goals, only the third time in the club’s history the feat has been achieved.

They have scored 20 times in 17 days and have 26 goals in their first nine fixtures to equal a club record for a top-flight campaign set in 1922 and replicated only one other time in the 2016-2017 season.

