Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to learn the lessons of their Brighton “horror show” as they return to the south-coast in the FA Cup fourth round.
Klopp branded Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton earlier this month as the worst performance of his managerial career.
The FA Cup holders have a quick chance to make amends for that listless display when they head back to the Amex Stadium on Sunday.
