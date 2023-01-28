Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to learn the lessons of their Brighton “horror show” as they return to the south-coast in the FA Cup fourth round.

Klopp branded Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton earlier this month as the worst performance of his managerial career.

The FA Cup holders have a quick chance to make amends for that listless display when they head back to the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

