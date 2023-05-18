Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a two-match touchline ban after questioning the integrity of referee Paul Tierney following the Reds’ win over Tottenham Hotspur in April.

Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool’s 4-3 win at Anfield.

The German celebrated Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner, which came after Liverpool had blown a three-goal lead, by charging down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp was booked but later claimed what Tierney said to him was “not OK”, claiming he did not know what the official “has against us”.

